More than 1800 Entergy customers out of power after storms roll through Tuesday evening
More than 1,800 Entergy customers are in the dark Tuesday night after storms rolled through the area.
According to Entergy's outage map, Ascension Parish had 657 outages and Tangipahoa Parish had 1,290.
You can view the outage map here.
