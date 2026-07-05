More than 16K Entergy customers across East and West Baton Rouge parishes out of power

BATON ROUGE - More than 16,000 Entergy customers in East and West Baton Rouge parishes were in the dark Sunday when an afternoon thunderstorm swept through the area.

At 5 p.m., the Entergy outage map showed 9,195 customers out of power on the east side of the Mississippi River and 7,359 on the west. According to Storm Station meteorologists, both parishes were put under a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:45 p.m. that expired at 4:30 p.m.

By 6 p.m., nearly 6,000 customers in the parishes had power restored.

Residents in Iberville Parish were experiencing outages as well. Local leaders said that by 6:15 p.m., power to the City of Plaquemine was restored and 1,200 customers in the parish were still in the dark.

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