More than 160 pounds of marijuana seized in I-10 traffic stop

PORT ALLEN - Deputies seized what is believed to be more than a quarter-million dollars in drugs after pulling over a driver on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies patrolling the roadway Sunday stopped a vehicle with Texas plates over a traffic violation. Deputies believed the driver, Patrick Green, was behaving strangely and was visibly nervous.

Green refused the deputies' request to search his vehicle, prompting them to call for a drug-sniffing K9. The K9 alerted them to the presence of narcotics, prompting a full search of the vehicle.

Inside, deputies found 163 pounds of packaged marijuana. The sheriff's office says the estimated street value for the drugs was $260,000 in total.

Green was booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute.