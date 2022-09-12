More than 15K lose power near Ascension-East Baton Rouge line amid widespread outage

PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 15,000 households are without power near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension parish line Monday.

The outage was first reported around 1 p.m. and affected homes in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales. An Entergy spokesperson said the company is still trying to identify the cause of the outage.

As of around 1:10 p.m., more than 12,000 people were without electricity in Ascension Parish. About 4,000 were affected in East Baton Rouge.

This is a developing story.