More than 150k still without power in capital area; what energy companies are doing about it

BATON ROUGE - Three days after Hurricane Ida carved a path of destruction through south Louisiana, more than 150,000 Entergy customers remain in the dark in the capital area.

About 94,000 of those affected were in East Baton Rouge alone, and another 33,000 were without power in Ascension Parish. More than 21,000 were affected in Livingston Parish as well, with thousands more outages reported throughout neighboring parishes in the capital region.

This is in addition to the area's many Demco customers who are without lights.

Demco representative David Latona spoke with WBRZ Wednesday morning and confirmed that roughly 70,000 of their members are currently without power.

Latona said, "Right now we have right at 70,000 that are without power and a large bulk of that, of course like we've seen in the past, is Livingston Parish. And then following not too far behind is our numbers of folks that are out in East Baton Rouge Parish."

According to Latona, these numbers reflect both residential and commercial customers who are still in the dark.

He went on to say Demco crews have been out and about assessing the effects of Ida and the work that needs to be done.

"Our eyes in the field are certainly revealing what that storm has done," Latona said.

He explained that damage from Ida is extensive, with some areas so destroyed that even completing an assessment has been challenging.

Latona said in those situations, Demco utilizes 'right of way' crews to help the company gain access to those areas.

He added that a number of the assessments had to be carried out by foot, with crew members traversing through wooded areas to get to lines.

Demco says it has been carrying out these efforts with the assistance of supporting crews from other states.

The company says, " Crews have been rolling in from Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky to help us restore our system."

According to the energy company, their crews are working 16-hour days that begin 'at 6 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.- every day until the work is completed.'

Entergy, likewise, reports that its crews are, "making progress in the Baton Rouge area, restoring power as quickly and safely as possible."

The company explained that during large-scale disasters such as Ida, power restoration is a multifaceted process.

In a Facebook post, Entergy said, "When crews build their restoration plans, they start at the source. If power can't make it from the generating plant to your local substation, it can't be delivered to your neighborhood or your street.

First, power plants are restored, then large transmission lines.

Next, substations are brought online. Local substations must be functioning in order for energy to reach the power lines on your street."

In any case, as crews work to restore power, people in Baton Rouge are doing what they can to withstand the heat, heavy traffic triggered by stoplight outages, and the overall anxiety of not knowing how long these conditions will continue.

