More than 1500 without power in Ascension Parish due to strong winds

UPDATE: Only 137 residents still do not have power in Ascension Parish.

******

ASCENSION- Over 1,500 people are without power in Ascension Parish following strong winds passing through Saturday.

Many power lines are down in the area due to Saturday's storms and high winds. The outage was reported around 6 p.m.

Entergy says multiple crews are on the scene at the time. They do not know exactly when power will be restored, but crews plan to work until it is. They hope to have power completely restored within the next few hours.