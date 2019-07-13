78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 15,000 already without power as Barry approaches

1 hour 59 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 8:08 AM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people have lost power in the capital area Saturday morning as the region is bracing for Tropical Storm Barry.

Entergy reports more than 7,000 are impacted by outages in East Baton Rouge alone, with another 2,600 affected in Ascension. About 5,000 are also without power in nearby Assumption Parish, and roughly 1,000 more in Iberville Parish.

Demco says about 1,000 more people are affected between Livingston and East Feliciana Parishes.

There is no estimated time for when power might be restored.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days