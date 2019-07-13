More than 15,000 already without power as Barry approaches

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people have lost power in the capital area Saturday morning as the region is bracing for Tropical Storm Barry.

Entergy reports more than 8,000 are impacted by outages in East Baton Rouge alone, with another 3,000 affected in Ascension. About 5,300 are also without power in nearby Assumption Parish, and roughly 1,000 more in Iberville Parish.

Demco says about 1,000 more people are affected between Livingston and Ascension Parishes.

There is no estimated time for when power might be restored.