More than 14,000 without power in EBR alone, thousands more across capital region

2 hours 9 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 3:30 PM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people have lost power in the capital area Saturday as the region braces for Tropical Storm Barry.

Entergy reports more than 14,000 are impacted by outages in East Baton Rouge alone, with another 2,200 affected in Ascension. About 6,200 are also without power in nearby Assumption Parish, and roughly 2,600 more in Iberville Parish.

Demco says about 2,000 more people are affected Livingston Parish with another 700 out between Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Livingston parishes.

Officials have also said some places in the storm's direct path have lost power entirely. 

There is no estimated time for when power might be restored.

