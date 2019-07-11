83°
Latest Weather Blog
More than 12,000 without power across La. ahead of storm system
BATON ROUGE - Electric companies are reporting outages across Louisiana ahead of the severe weather system.
Entergy is reporting that more than 12,000 customers in Tangipahoa Parish are without power. In East Baton Rouge, there are more than 190 without electricity.
According to the Demco outage map, more than 45 customers in East Feliciana are without services.
Be sure to check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broome discusses storm preparations in EBR ahead of severe weather
-
Residents in Central laying sandbags ahead of potential severe weather
-
EBR preps for possible tropical depression
-
Ascension Parish finalizes action plan amid severe weather threat
-
Sandbag stations busy throughout Livingston Parish Wednesday