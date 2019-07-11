More than 12,000 without power across La. ahead of storm system

BATON ROUGE - Electric companies are reporting outages across Louisiana ahead of the severe weather system.

Entergy is reporting that more than 12,000 customers in Tangipahoa Parish are without power. In East Baton Rouge, there are more than 190 without electricity.

According to the Demco outage map, more than 45 customers in East Feliciana are without services.

