More than 10K students to be impacted by EBR Schools' plan to close campuses, repurpose buildings

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board proposed a series of campuses in the district to close, vacate and repurpose the buildings.

According to a graphic from the school system, the board plans to recommend the following changes:

TO CLOSE

Bernard Terrace Elementary

Capitol Middle

IDEA Bridge

IDEA Innovation

JK Haynes Elementary

Ryan Elementary

Westminster Elementary

Winbourne Elementary

BUILDINGS VACANT/TBD

Capitol High

EBR Readiness MS

JK Haynes

Westminster

BUILDINGS REPURPOSED

Belfair Montessori Magnet School

Bernard Terrace Elementary

Capitol Middle site

Eva Legard Center

Ryan Elementary

Winbourne Elementary

Bernard Terrace's students would be reassigned to Dufroq Elementary, while Eva Legard's program would relocate to Glasgow Middle School.

Ryan's students will be assigned to Progress Elementary, Westminster Elementary's students would be reassigned to Wedgewood Elementary and Winbourne Elementary's students would be reassigned to Capitol and Melrose elementary schools.

Capitol High is absorbing Capitol Middle to become a grades 6-12 school operating on the campus of the middle school.

EBR Schools says 10,178 students will be impacted while 1,412 staff will be impacted. The recommended plan will go before the board in May for final approval.