More than 100 engraved backpacks to be donated in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in partnership with Professional Athletes Supporting Students will be donating 200 backpacks to students in the community in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
Ronn Bell is accused of killing the Baton Rouge icon. Her body was found on July 12.
“I’ve known and loved Miss Sadie for years and I really admired and respected her for her dedication to education and young people. She was an advocate for change. She was just a beam of light. A ray of hope,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “She was always the same every time I was around her, so being able to do this is just a small thing that we can do to honor her."
The backpacks will be engraved with Roberts-Joseph's name on the back and a bio will be included in each one. Distribution of the backpacks is set for August 9 at Howell Place Gym.
“This is such an honor,” said Robert-Joseph’s daughter Angela Machen. “My mother would be truly humbled to know that her name is being placed on these backpacks. She loved helping the kids in the community.”
