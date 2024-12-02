More than 100 employees to be laid off in St. Gabriel facility

Image: Pexels

ST. GABRIEL — A company that contracts with a plant in St. Gabriel is preparing to lay off over 100 contract employees, The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced.

Records show Brown Eagle Contractors administered warn notices in mid-November that 122 employees would be laid off in early 2025.

The company said these layoffs will happen on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.