More than 100,000 EBR residents still without power

BATON ROUGE - Monday evening, just under 110,000 Entergy customers and 24,000 Demco customers still had no power, more than 24 hours after Hurricane Ida passed through Baton Rouge.

Energy crews are still surveying the damage they need to fix before actually fixing it.

In River Bend, one of the first neighborhoods to lose power in Baton Rouge, the sound of generators is loud.

"We're using the generator from our RV just to run the fridge and fans in the house," Daniel Karam said.

The Karam family is relying on an RV to power their home after they lost electricity around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

"Our power is relying on the 'Party Box' which has been around for over 40 years here at LSU, so we're not running out anytime soon," Justin Karam said.

The lights came back on in River Bend around 6 Monday evening, but just down the road, homes on Sharlo Ave, still in the dark after losing power around the same time.

"We were charging our phones in our car because we've been out of power for about 18 hours now," said Brandon Collins.

Entergy and Demco are unable to give any restoration times. Days to weeks is as close as they can get.

Collins and his friend Seth Minnerup say they are likely to wait it out.

"Honestly, I went through Katrina, we didn't really have power 'til the end of September almost, so I'm kind of used to it," Collins said.

"I've been through blizzards and went months without power so I could deal for a couple weeks," Minnerup said.

In Entergy's Monday evening release, officials said customers in the storm's direct path could be out for more than three weeks.

However, they say, 90% of customers will be restored sooner.