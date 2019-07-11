89°
More than 10,000 without power across La. ahead of storm system
BATON ROUGE - Electric companies are reporting outages across Louisiana ahead of the severe weather system.
Entergy is reporting that more than 9,000 customers in Tangipahoa Parish are without power. Action News 17 reports that the widespread outages are due to a lightning strike at the Ponchatoula substation Thursday morning.
In East Baton Rouge, there are more than 180 without electricity. The company is reported that more than 1,400 in Calcasieu Parish are without power.
According to the Demco outage map, a few customers in EBR and Livingston Parish are without severices.
