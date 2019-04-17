71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than $1 million raised for burned St. Landry churches after Notre Dame fire

2 hours 17 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 7:50 AM April 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff
ST. LANDRY PARISH - A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently gutted by arson has climbed after social media posts urging the public not to forget them amid the focus on the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral.
  
A Tuesday tweet from Hillary Clinton noted the Paris tragedy in while reminding followers to "also send some love to our neighbors in Louisiana." Freelance journalist Yashar Ali tweeted that the Notre Dame restoration "will be well funded" and urged support for the Louisiana churches.

  
By Wednesday morning, more than $1 million had been raised to rebuild the churches in St. Landry, according to the GoFundMe page. 
  
A suspect in custody in connection with the Louisiana blazes faces charges that include hate crimes. The fires happened in and around Opelousas beginning in late March.
