More than 1,700 without power in EBR

BATON ROUGE - Electric companies are reported outages Thursday morning as severe weather moves through the area.

Entergy is reporting that 1,770 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power. More than 250 in Ascension Parish are affected.

The area with the most outages is Iberia Parish with around 2,300 customers affected.

Demco is reported that around 29 customers are without power in EBR.