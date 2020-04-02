More than 1,200 members of Louisiana's National Guard assist in critical relief efforts

The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is utilizing over 1,200 soldiers and airmen to assist with virus relief efforts across the state.

According to a release from LANG, they're especially focused on getting vital medical equipment to physicians and the patients who need them.

The number of guardsmen activated and equipment utilized is anticipated to increase until the situation is stabilized.

LANG says guardsmen are also providing shelter assistance, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to acting as liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers.

The commodities distribution mission has yielded more than 366,555 N95 masks, 1,275,143 gloves, 300 ventilators, and 49,650 Tyvek suits.