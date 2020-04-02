Latest Weather Blog
More than 1,200 members of Louisiana's National Guard assist in critical relief efforts
The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is utilizing over 1,200 soldiers and airmen to assist with virus relief efforts across the state.
According to a release from LANG, they're especially focused on getting vital medical equipment to physicians and the patients who need them.
The number of guardsmen activated and equipment utilized is anticipated to increase until the situation is stabilized.
LANG says guardsmen are also providing shelter assistance, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to acting as liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers.
The commodities distribution mission has yielded more than 366,555 N95 masks, 1,275,143 gloves, 300 ventilators, and 49,650 Tyvek suits.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Explained: Who gets gov stimulus checks and how
-
Measures put in place to help those struggling to pay rent
-
Gov. Edwards encourages public to heed safety guidlines to continue to reduce...
-
LA National Guard shipping ventilators, PPE to assist COVID-19 response
-
Louisiana ranks second per capita in COVID-19 deaths