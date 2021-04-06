More than 1,200 COVID cases reported over holiday weekend; hospitalizations dip below 300

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

MONDAY: The state reported 1,259 new cases, bringing the total to 446,737. There were 4 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,165.

Hospitalizations fell to 292, and ventilator use dropped to 49.

The positivity rate for tests over the past several days was about 1.99 percent.

FRIDAY: No data reported due to state holiday.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 549 cases, a total of 445,469 cases. There were 20 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,161.

Hospitalizations were down to 347, and ventilator use was down to 56.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 1.40 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 508 cases, bringing the total to 444,933. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,141.

Hospitalizations fell to 354, and ventilator use was down to 60.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 2.90 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 499 cases, bringing the total to 444,414. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,132.

Hospitalizations rose slightly to 363, and ventilator use dropped to 61.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 4.21 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported another 840 cases, bringing the total to 443,905. There were 35 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,122.

Hospitalizations fell to 362, and ventilator use stayed at 62.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 2.64 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH