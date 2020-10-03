More sunshine tomorrow, Keeping eyes on the tropics

Tonight: Another cool, crisp night with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the east.

Tomorrow: Expect plenty of sunshine to end out the weekend. High temperatures only in the low 80s will make things feel comfortable in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the east.

Looking Ahead: The cool, dry weather pattern continues through the end of the weekend. Another weak cold front will pass through the state Sunday, but will not bring any major changes besides re-enforcing the dry air pattern. By the middle of next week, we will begin a gradual warm up with highs returning to the middle-upper 80s. Any chance for rain over the next seven days would be late next week, due to tropical moisture tied to the two tropical systems in the southwestern Gulf and Caribbean.

The Tropics:







Tropical Storm Gamma formed on Friday in the western Caribbean. As of the 4pm advisory, max. sustained winds were at 65 mph, movement was northwest at 9 mph. Tropical Storm Gamma will make a landfall later today over the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula. From there, it begins to slow down and will not begin to pull away from the Yucatan until late Sunday - into Monday. By Tuesday, the system will be sitting in the Bay of Campeche where it will continue a very slow movement. As of now, Tropical Storm Gamma does not look like a threat to Louisiana. A blocking ridge of high pressure will keep Gamma in the southern Gulf.





We are also keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean that has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days as it tracks northwestward. Regardless of development, this tropical wave may help to increase tropical moisture over our area next weekend. There are two more tropical waves in the central Atlantic as well, both with a low chance of development as of now.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

