More street lighting coming to Tigerland after student struck, killed crossing road

BATON ROUGE - The city is looking to address safety concerns at a dangerous intersection near LSU's campus.

In a couple of weeks, two more street lights could be in place near Nicholson Drive and Jennifer Jean. This comes a month after 19-year-old LSU student Sarah James was struck by an SUV trying to cross the street on Nicholson at night. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

“I've seen one or two accidents over here. It’s unfortunate that people were injured and died too,” said Raj Parkh, the owner of Tigerland Market.

City leaders need DOTD's approval to add more street lights since Nicholson Drive is a state highway. The City Transportation Director Fred Raiford told WBRZ he is looking to submit the permit needed in the next couple of days.

Many students ready for the upcoming fall semester say they're happy to hear much-needed improvements are coming to the popular spot.

“I definitely think having more street lights is a more effective way to keep students safe as they're hanging out on the weekends,” said LSU sophomore Lauren Seroyer.