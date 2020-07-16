More scattered showers expected for Thursday

After about 40% of us saw rain yesterday, about 50% of us will see rain again today.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: This is summertime in southern Louisiana which means we can’t completely avoid heat index values near 100 degrees. We will heat to near a hot and humid 92 (with the heat index near 101) this afternoon before some rain pops up over the area. About 50% of the viewing area will see rain this afternoon with a few heavy downpours, some gusty wind, and lightning. Isolated pockets of up to 2 inches of rain will be possible. Areas north of Baton Rouge will have a better chance of seeing rain today too. Rain will help to cool the air and drop those “feels like” temperatures into the 70s for some. Overnight lows will be near 76.

Up Next: Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the rest of the 7-Day forecast, after all, it is July. Friday and Saturday temperatures will be near 93 degrees and there will be a chance for afternoon showers every day through the forecast period. Rain coverage will be near 30% for Friday and the weekend (contained to the afternoon and evening hours). More rain means cooler conditions from the rain-cooled air. Those who see rain will feel much cooler than those with more sun. Overnight temperatures will be near 76 for the rest of the week.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper-level ridge now over Texas continues to be suppressed by a broad trough out of Canada. The flow will shift to easterly and bring more rain and clouds. Humidity will stay put for the next 7 days. Precipitable water values are up near 2 inches, and upper-level subsidence is weakening. Flash flooding could become a problem with shower and storms today. The water content is certainly present, it will come down to the rain rate with each individual storm. So far, Thursday looks like the wettest day of the forecast, but afternoon showers and storms are likely each afternoon through the forecast period.

--Marisa

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.