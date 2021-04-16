More rain to come, finally drying out by Sunday

The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Saturday afternoon. While heavy rain remains the main concern for our area, one or two thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and hail.

Rest of Today: Several rounds of rain are expected later this afternoon and evening. Similar to events earlier this week. The area is under a level 1/5 "marginal risk" for severe weather. Brief periods of gusty wind and hail will be possible but the main threat will be heavy rain. Another 1-2 inches of rain will fall over most of the area before the day is over, with isolated higher amounts expected. Temperatures today will trend on the cooler side, maxing out in the upper 60s. Tonight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: The last gasp in this unsettled pattern will come on Saturday as a cold front slowly delivers drier air to the region. Sunshine will join all of us for the second half of the weekend as we begin an extended quiet stretch. Through the weekend, high temperatures will hover around 70 degrees with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Continue to check back for more updated information. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms and flooding—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as weather dictates.

River Stages



GREEN - Below Flood Stage

ORANGE - Minor Flood Stage

RED - Moderate Flood Stage

