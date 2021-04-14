More rain to come as rivers rise

The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Thursday morning. While heavy rain is the main concern for our area, one or two thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and hail.

Tonight: A break from the active weather is expected through at least the first half of tonight. Though mainly cloudy skies will persist, temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s in response to light, northeast winds. The next round of rain and thunderstorms should fire up before dawn Thursday.

Thursday: Another round of showers and storms will impact most of the viewing area. Periods of heavy rain will continue to be the main threat and thunderstorm downpours could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. A level 1/5 "marginal risk" for severe weather has been issued for areas from Baton Rouge and south. This means that the threats for damaging winds and large hail will be low, but still present.

Up Next: As a slow moving cold front slides through the area, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday and part of Saturday. Generally, the morning and afternoon hours will trend more active than the evening. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Thick cloud cover will keep temperatures from changing very much from day to nighttime. Through the weekend high temperatures will hover around 70 degrees with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Continue to check back for more updated information. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms and flooding—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as weather dictates.

River Stages



Rivers highlighted in green are forecast to be in minor flood stage by the end of the week. The Tangipahoa River at Robert may reach moderate flood stage over the weekend.

