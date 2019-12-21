More Rain Through Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Dreary, cloudy, and chilly conditions will stick around this evening and into Sunday as a slow moving low pressure system presses into the Gulf Coast. Light showers will linger tonight, with a brief break through the late evening and early morning hours. Overnight lows will drop near 46° with light winds out of the north. Isolated showers stay the course Sunday, as we can expect between 0.1” and 0.4” of rainfall throughout the day. Highs will only reach near 58° with 5 to 10 mph winds out of the northwest.

Up Next: Conditions improve through the workweek, as temperatures also stay above average. Our next batch of showers moves in over the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

There is very limited mid-level instability associated with the low pressure moving through our area on Sunday, which should inhibit any developing storm activity. The low finally moves to our northeast late Sunday into Monday, bringing a drier air mass across the Gulf Coast. This air mass behind the low pressure is from the Pacific, meaning it is not overly cold like the ones from Canada that usually accompany cold front this time of year. This means that temperatures will be slowly warming through the week, with highs breaking into the low 70s on Christmas. High temperatures will stay in the low 70s through the remainder of the week, as lows creep up into the mid-to-upper 50s by Thursday night. Showers move back on Saturday, but there are discrepancies between models. The EURO forecasts a large cutoff low over northern Mexico, while the GFS keep the system more progressive. Regardless, next weekend is likely to be another wet one.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

