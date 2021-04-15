More rain in the forecast before the weekend

The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Saturday afternoon. While heavy rain is the main concern for our area, one or two thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and hail.

Today: The rest of the day is looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the rest of the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Up Next: A round of showers will be possible Friday morning, but the bulk of the storm activity will come in the afternoon and evening. The last round of rain is expected on Saturday, by the afternoon an additional 1-3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Thick cloud cover will keep temperatures from changing much from day to nighttime. Through the weekend high temperatures will hover around 70 degrees with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Continue to check back for more updated information. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms and flooding—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as weather dictates.

River Stages



Rivers highlighted in green are forecast to be in minor flood stage by the end of the week. The Tangipahoa River at Robert may reach moderate flood stage over the weekend.

