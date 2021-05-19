More rain in the forecast before the weekend

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted for the entire viewing area, through Wednesday evening. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low-lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain occurs.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A line of showers is approaching our area from the west. There will be a few heavy downpours in the mix, but overall this will be light shower activity. Areas further west will see rain this morning and the Baton Rouge area will start to see showers in the early afternoon. Showers will be on and off for the rest of the day. Everyone should expect to see a shower. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees this afternoon. Overnight we will get some dry time and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Thursday afternoon will bring another round of showers. There will be a few heavy downpours, but most of the rain will be on the lighter side. Temperatures will again be near 80 degrees. Friday will be the last of the showers as spotty afternoon showers move generally south to north. Heading into the weekend high pressure will move in to dry us out. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s with plenty of sun early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!