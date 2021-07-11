More rain & storms through out the week ahead

Tonight and Tomorrow: While the heaviest of the rains are exiting the area, a few t-showers will remain possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect another round of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be able to develop as early as daybreak, but the majority of the rains will develop late morning, into the afternoon hours. Highs will be around 90.

Looking Ahead: With the same upper level energy nearby, an elevated chance for rain and storms will be around Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look like the 'drier' days of the week, but rain coverage will still be around 40%. Late week, a tropical wave will move across the Gulf and enhance our moisture levels once again, allowing for widespread showers and storms Friday - Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

