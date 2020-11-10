Latest Weather Blog
Hospitalizations climb again Tuesday as La. reports 1,307 new virus cases
WEDNESDAY: The Louisiana Department of Health announced it will not update coronavirus data Wednesday as the state observers Veterans Day. It will also pause reporting on the following holidays through the rest of the year: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
TUESDAY: The state reported 1,307 new cases Tuesday due in part to a large amount of new tests, a total of 189,682 cases statewide. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,829.
Hospitalizations rose again to 684, and ventilator use fell to 66.
MONDAY: There were 380 new cases Monday, a total of 188,352. There were 12 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,819 statewide.
Hospitalizations rose sharply to 652, and ventilator use dropped to 71.
SUNDAY: The state reported 1,251 new COVID cases Sunday for a statewide total of 187,961 since March. As of Sunday, there were more than 172,000 patients recovered. Twenty more deaths were reported Sunday for a total of 5,807 since the pandemic began. Of the 622 patients in the hospital Sunday - a decrease from Friday - 72 people were on a ventilator, also a lower number since Friday.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Tuesday (11/10):
Ascension: 4,493 cases / 100 deaths
Assumption: 841 cases / 24 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 16,793 cases / 462 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,808 cases / 81 deaths
Iberville: 1,549 cases / 62 deaths
Livingston: 4,402 cases / 82 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,171 cases / 42 deaths
St. Helena: 446 cases / 4 death
St. James: 861 cases / 40 deaths
Tangipahoa: 5,151 cases / 129 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 1,022 cases / 42 deaths
West Feliciana: 765 cases / 25 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
