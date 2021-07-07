More of the same on Wednesday, scattered showers & storms

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening hours. Overnight, most will stay dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, basically expect a repeat of today - scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few may be heavy at times. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead: An upper low has kept our atmosphere full of moisture the last few days, allowing for showers and storms to develop. We will see another round of numerous rain and storms tomorrow, then the rain coverage begins to go down some starting on Thursday. By the weekend, rain coverage will trend even lower as drier air mixes in. The weekend will not be completely dry, but afternoon storms will be more isolated in nature.

The Tropics





Hurricane Elsa is tracking just west of the Florida coast tonight, with 75 MPH winds making it a minimal hurricane. Landfall is expected sometime Wednesday afternoon over the big bend area of Florida, as a low-end hurricane or strong tropical storm. Elsa will then ride along the east coast of the U.S., bringing plenty of rain through the end of the week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



