More LSU Tigers selected in Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Image: LSU Athletics

CLEVELAND - Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft saw more LSU Tigers find new homes to begin their pro football career.

JABRIL COX - Linebacker

Former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox was selected 115th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

The North Dakota State transfer finished with 58 total tackles in his one season in Baton Rouge.

He joins Baton Rouge native, Kelvin Joseph, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of this year's draft.

TYLER SHELVIN - Defensive Tackle

The Cincinnati Bengals added another former LSU player in the 2021 NFL draft by selecting defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin with the 122nd overall pick.



Shelvin will reunite with his former Tiger teammates Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Thaddeus Moss in Cincinnati.



The Lafayette native opted out of the 2020 college football season, but finished his career with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 21 career games.