More Louisiana elections ahead: Early voting opens March 25
BATON ROUGE - Early voting is opening for the March 25 municipal elections around Louisiana.
Secretary of State Tom Schedler's office says voters can start casting ballots Saturday for local candidate and proposition elections and to fill three open seats in the Louisiana House of Representatives. The early voting period ends March 18.
Not every voter will have something on the ballot this month. Elections are being held in 37 parishes.
Early voting runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Sunday, at local parish registrar of voters' offices and other designated locations.
The secretary of state says some early voting sites in New Orleans have been moved because of recent tornado damage. Schedler's office has a complete listing of early voting sites online or through its GeauxVote mobile phone app.
