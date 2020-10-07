More La. high schools get A's, but tougher standards ahead

NEW ORLEANS - Increases in graduation rates and ACT scores are among factors state education officials are citing as the number of Louisiana high schools earning an A in the state's accountability system jumped from 10 percent last year to 23 percent this year.



Statistics released Thursday also show improvements in students' "end-of-course" test performance and signs of better preparation for post-high-school education - as reflected in factors such as more students earning advanced placement credits.



The figures cover Louisiana schools that serve grades 9-12.



Forty earned an A; 50 others, a B; Another 38, a C.



Thirty-five schools earned a D, while 13 received an F.



Earning an A is about to get harder: The state plans to phase in tougher standards over the next 10 years.