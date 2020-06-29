More Florida beaches closing for 4th of July weekend amid surge in virus cases

Photo: WPLG

MIAMI - Beaches across several major Florida cities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, will be closing off their beaches for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday that all beaches will be closed starting Friday, July 3, through July 7. With the announcement also came a warning that the popular tourist spot could stay closed if conditions didn't improve.

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," Gimenez said in a news release Friday.

Broward County cities will follow Miami-Dade County's example and close beaches ahead July 3 to 5. Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner told CNN he will also close beaches for the holiday weekend.