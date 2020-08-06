More federal health workers heading to Baton Rouge to aid coronavirus response

BATON ROUGE - A local hospital says more federal help is coming to the capital area in the form of additional medical personnel.

Baton Rouge General announced Thursday that an 11-person team is heading to the Mid-City hospital to assist medical staff already treating coronavirus patients. The team, deployed from National Disaster Medicine System, includes physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and patient care assistants.

The new personnel will join 33 public health officers who were deployed at the hospital two weeks ago.

Baton Rouge General has also scaled back its visitor policy after the state saw an influx of new coronavirus patients last month.