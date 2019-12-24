More charges against parish government official

Lynn Cawthorne Photo: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Louisiana has brought more charges against a local government official who was re-elected in spite of an earlier indictment.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says the new indictment accuses 52-year-old Lynn Cawthorne of Shreveport of falsifying information given to the accountant who filled out his 2013 and 2014 income tax returns.

The earlier indictment accuses him and his sister of stealing $536,000 from a program meant to provide children's meals during the summer. Cawthorne was reelected in October to the Caddo Parish Commission. Neither he nor his attorney responded immediately to requests for comment.