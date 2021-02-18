More bitter cold at night, days set to begin warming trend

It is the cold that we cannot shake. A few more bitter nights are ahead though afternoons begin a warming trend on Friday. A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* is in effect until 9am Friday for all local parishes and counties except Assumption and St. James which are under a *FREEZE WARNING* and St. Mary Parish where there is no bulletin.

Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be mainly cloudy and very cold with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. North winds of 10-15mph will cause feels-like temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. If there are a few more holes in the clouds than expected, temperatures could go a little lower. Gradually, sun will break out in the area by Friday afternoon. As such, high temperatures will attempt to cross 40 degrees for the first time in five days. That would end the second longest streak of time on record where temperatures stayed below 40 degrees at Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

Up Next: The weekend will begin with another very cold low temperature in the mid 20s but be followed up by a 10 degree day over day improvement into the 50s. Sunday will be even warmer, starting off above freezing and then reaching the 60s before the next chance for showers arrives at night. Isolated showers will remain possible on Monday but the cold front causing them does not look significant. Overall, temperatures will be stable near average from the end of the weekend into early next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Ahead of an upper level trough northerly winds and a very low cloud deck will be maintained on a very cold night. A hard freeze is expected along and north of I-12, even without any clearing in skies. Speaking of, as the trough pulls away to the east, some sunshine will gradually breakthrough by Friday afternoon but the cold pool of air will still grip the area with highs in the low 40s. The coldest night ahead will come Friday into Saturday with lows in the low to mid 20s aided by lighter winds and clearer skies. Alas, the upper levels will warm a bit and sinking air will allow high temperatures to increase 10 degrees each day this weekend, making it into the 60s by Sunday. Then, a weak, Pacific-based cold front will send a few showers our way Sunday night into Monday. Low instability will make it difficult for any thunderstorms to develop and rain coverage looks to remain low—in the isolated category. After some showers, thermometers will barely take a hit, remaining near seasonal averages. Tuesday and Wednesday will be tranquil and mild though some clouds could build up ahead of the eventual next rainmaker toward the end of next week.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.