More allegations brought against local physical therapist accused of sexually abusing patients

BATON ROUGE - Reports say a second patient has come forward accusing a physical therapist of sexual abuse.

Philippe Veeters, owner of Dutch Physical Therapy was arrested earlier this week and charged with sexual battery.

One victim told deputies she visited the physical therapist at his office in June, after a family member recommended him.

According to the arrest report, the victim went to see Veeters because of a curve in her back and lower back pain. She told authorities during the examination, Veeters pulled her underwear down and touched her inappropriately.

The report also says Veeters failed to wear gloves during the examination and did not have anyone else present in the room.

After the first patient made the accusations, a second victim came forward. According to the arrest report, Veeters allegedly touched the woman inappropriately during her third visit with him in 2017. The victim said while she was doing a standing stretch exercise, Veeters walked up and grabbed her from behind.

In December, the board suspended Veeters' license for nine months and required additional evaluation and supervision.

Detectives continue to investigate other complains made against Veeters.