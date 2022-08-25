75°
Moratorium on development extended for six months in East Baton Rouge Parish

8 hours 12 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, August 24 2022 Aug 24, 2022 August 24, 2022 10:50 PM August 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Flooding on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - The moratorium on development in East Baton Rouge Parish has been extended for six more months due to flooding concerns.

Parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford spoke at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting and said even though the group is asking for six months, it is not going to take that long to start approving development contracts. 

The Metro Council approved the ordinance on the basis that if the Transportation and Drainage Department finalizes its plans before the six-month period expires, the moratorium will be lifted. 

Raiford said there will be a public informational meeting held Tuesday at the Goodwood Library. 

