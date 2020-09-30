Moore campaign fires back against media, accuser

WASHINGTON- Alabama Republican Roy Moore's campaign is going on the offensive against the media and one of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Moore's campaign has issued a Monday night statement questioning the account of Beverly Nelson, who said Moore assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old waitress. The campaign is quoting two restaurant employees who did not remember Nelson or Moore eating there.

Six women have accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers. Two have accused him of assault or molestation.

The campaign says voters will "see through the fake news."

Moore's campaign did not respond to Leigh Corfman's Monday interview with NBC's "Today," in which she said Moore molested her when she was 14.