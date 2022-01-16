39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Moore calls new allegation 'absolutely false'

4 years 2 months 3 days ago Monday, November 13 2017 Nov 13, 2017 November 13, 2017 8:40 PM November 13, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama says the latest accusation against him of sexual misconduct is "absolutely false."

Trending News

Standing by his wife at a hastily called news conference, Moore says he did not know Beverly Young Nelson and "never did what she said I did."
  
Nelson said Monday that Moore assaulted her in the late 1970s when she was a 16-year-old waitress.
  
Moore says the accusations against him are a "political maneuver."
  
Moore says he is unfamiliar with the restaurant where the woman said Moore was a regular customer. Nelson had shown reporters her high school yearbook that she said Moore signed in 1977.
  
Kayla Moore defended her husband, saying he is the "most gentle, most kind man that I have ever known."
  
Moore did not take questions from reporters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days