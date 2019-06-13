Monument to fallen officers erected in St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON - Police have unveiled a new monument in Covington to recognize St. Tammany Parish law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The Covington Police Department hosted the reveal ceremony Tuesday morning outside the 22nd judicial district court office.

Eleven names dating back to 1958 appear on the wall. Officers featured on the wall hailed from several different agencies, including state police, Slidell PD, Folsom PD, Covington PD, and the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office.