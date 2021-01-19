59°
Months after council vote, Confederate monument removed outside old Plaquemine courthouse
PLAQUEMINE - A controversial monument located outside a former courthouse in Iberville Parish is now gone, about seven months after elected officials first voted to take it down.
Pictures taken outside the courthouse Tuesday show the monument has been removed, leaving a bare pedestal outside the building. Witnesses said the monument was still outside the courthouse as recently as last week.
A confederate statue was recently removed outside of the old court house in Plaquemine. The Iberville Parish Council voted for the removal back in July. ?@WBRZ? pic.twitter.com/lp6v4qXPhD— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) January 19, 2021
The parish council voted back in June 2020 to remove the monument amid a nationwide push to take down Confederate monuments due to their ties to slavery.
