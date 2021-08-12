Months after body found dumped in East Feliciana creek, BR man arrested in killing

ETHEL - Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man and then dumping his body in a creek over two months ago.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Kavarius D. Grinner, 32, of Baton Rouge was arrested Thursday in the killing.

Deputies found the body of Billie Washington, 38, in Little Redwood Creek near Ethel on June 9. Washington was found floating in the water with a gunshot to his head. The sheriff's office said it appeared his body had been there for several days.

Washington had previously been reported missing out of Zachary.

Investigators developed Grinner as a suspect in the past week, and federal marshals arrested him in East Baton Rouge on Thursday. He was moved back to East Feliciana and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.