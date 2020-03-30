75°
Latest Weather Blog
Month-long football specials to ease your mind: Nightly at 6, 10
Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00 to re-live the record-breaking LSU football season.
CLICK HERE TO STREAM WBRZ NEWSCASTS ONLINE
Check back here for your favorite game, below is our air-dates for LSU games.
3/30 GA SOUTHERN – 6P
TEXAS – 10P
3/31 NW STATE – 6P
VANDERBILT – 10P
4/1 UTAH ST. – 6P
FLORIDA – 10P
4/2 MISS. ST. – 6P
AUBURN – 10P
4/3 ALABAMA – 6P
OLE MISS – 10P
4/4 ARKANSAS – 6P
TEXAS A&M – 10P
4/5 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – GEORGIA – 6P
PLAYOFF GAME #1 – OKLAHOMA – 10P
4/6 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – CLEMSON – 6 & 10P
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine burger joint offering free meals to truckers
-
Baton Rouge General Mid City to reopen hospital services serving COVID-19 patients
-
Encouraging start, more supplies needed at new PPE distribution site
-
Is red tape standing in the way of getting life-saving equipment to...
-
Large house fire caught on video in Baton Rouge neighborhood