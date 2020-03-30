75°
Month-long football specials to ease your mind: Nightly at 6, 10

4 hours 28 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 March 30, 2020 6:10 PM March 30, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00 to re-live the record-breaking LSU football season.

CLICK HERE TO STREAM WBRZ NEWSCASTS ONLINE

Check back here for your favorite game, below is our air-dates for LSU games. 

3/30       GA SOUTHERN – 6P

              TEXAS – 10P

3/31       NW STATE – 6P

              VANDERBILT – 10P

4/1         UTAH ST. – 6P

              FLORIDA – 10P

4/2         MISS. ST. – 6P

              AUBURN – 10P

4/3         ALABAMA – 6P

              OLE MISS – 10P  

4/4         ARKANSAS – 6P

              TEXAS A&M – 10P

4/5         SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – GEORGIA – 6P

              PLAYOFF GAME #1 – OKLAHOMA – 10P

4/6        NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – CLEMSON – 6 & 10P  

