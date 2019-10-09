66°
Montgomery elects first black mayor in 200 years

49 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 October 09, 2019 4:34 AM October 09, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Montgomery Advertiser

MONTGOMERY, AL - Since its founding in 1819, Alabama's capital city has not had an African-American mayor, until now.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Steven Reed won a runoff election to become the first black mayor of Montgomery. He defeated opponent, David Woods by over 16,000 votes.

More than half of Montgomery's population is black and the city is commonly known as the birthplace of America's civil rights movement.

At Reed's rally turned victory party, he had the following to say to supporters, "Let the record show tonight, above all... what we can do when we come together in this city and we build around positivity, around opportunity, and all the things that tie us together versus those things that keep us apart."

Reed will be sworn into office Nov. 12, at Montgomery City Hall.

