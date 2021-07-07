Montana authorities search for grizzly bear that attacked, killed woman

Generic image of a grizzly bear.

A woman who was on an overnight camping trip near the rural town of Ovando in Montana was attacked and killed by a grizzly bear that has yet to be tracked down, CNN reports.

The deadly attack occurred Tuesday and the Powell County Sheriff's Office is working with the local Fish, Wildlife and Parks team to locate the bear.

Montana authorities are not releasing the name of the woman who was killed until her family members have been notified, the Sheriff's Office says.

According to Greg Lemon, administrator of communications for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, she was on a cycling trip and camping for the night when the bear attacked her.

He said deadly encounters such as this one are uncommon.

"It's rare for us to have a human and grizzly bear encounter that results in a fatality," Lemon said. "But it happens every year that people and bears have conflicts."

Lemon added that most of the time, humans and grizzly bears are able to share the landscape without issues. And when they do have issues, it's usually during archery season, which overlaps in the late summer and early fall.

In their search for the grizzly authorities have shut down established camping spots around Ovando until the bear is found or confirmed to not be in the area.

CNN reports that Lemon said a video camera from a local business caught footage of a grizzly bear.

There were also reports a bear got into a chicken coop.

Lemon said it's likely the disturbances were all from the same bear.

"It's a scenario where people have homes and families and businesses, and to have something like this happen within that sort of environment, it's unsettling," Lemon said.