87°
Latest Weather Blog
Monroe woman last seen at hospital found safe
MONROE — Louisiana State Police have found a 68-year-old woman reported missing Monday night.
"She has been located and is safe," LSP said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
2une In Previews: Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana hosting document...
-
State Police investigating after fatal shooting involving state trooper in Ascension Parish
-
70 for 70: Purple Heart recipient Johnnie Jones landed on Normandy, helped...
-
2une In Previews: St. Jude Walk raising money, awareness for childhood cancer...
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19