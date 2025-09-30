87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monroe woman last seen at hospital found safe

2 hours 14 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 9:44 AM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE — Louisiana State Police have found a 68-year-old woman reported missing Monday night.

"She has been located and is safe," LSP said. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days