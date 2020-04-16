Latest Weather Blog
Monroe man killed in house fire after warning family members about the blaze
MONROE, La. (AP) — A 35-year-old man warned his mother and uncle about a fire, then ran back upstairs toward the blaze and died early Wednesday, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
The Monroe man’s body was found in the second-floor bedroom where the fire apparently broke out, spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said in a news release.
She said in an email that the man’s mother and uncle didn’t know why he ran back upstairs.
The Ouachita Parish coroner will officially identify the body and determine cause of death, she said. The fire’s cause is still being investigated.
“Nothing is worth losing your life over,” State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning said. “When faced with a fire, first and foremost, the goal is to escape safely. Don’t try to save belongings or attempt to put the fire out.”
