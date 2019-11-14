48°
Monroe: Fatal mobile home fire results in one person's death

54 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 November 14, 2019 8:21 AM November 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal Facebook

MONROE – A person was killed when an Ouachita Parish mobile home caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the blaze occurred around 3:30 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 2200 block of Highway 80 East.

Officials went into the home and discovered the body of a person who they believe was a male in their seventies.

More information regarding the fatal incident will be provided as authorities proceed with their investigation.

